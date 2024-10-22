Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 31.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

