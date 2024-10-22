Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $9,001,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Airbnb by 36.0% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,431,000 after buying an additional 85,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 819,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,571 shares of company stock valued at $50,126,587. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.03.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

