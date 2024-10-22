Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, reaching $153.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,417,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,141,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

