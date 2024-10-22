Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 3.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.5% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Accenture by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 125,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $376.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.18.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $376.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.21%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,866,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,566,411.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total value of $170,948.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,265.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,866,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,566,411.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,838 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

