Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 18,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 24,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Acceleware Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Acceleware alerts:

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 million for the quarter.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.