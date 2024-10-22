abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 166340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $843,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

