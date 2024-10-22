Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ASGI opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $798,766.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,957,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,143,710.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

