Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.3% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ASGI opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $20.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
