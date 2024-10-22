abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on November 22nd

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
LON AAIF opened at GBX 220 ($2.86) on Tuesday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £343.24 million, a PE ratio of 792.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 213.53.
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
