abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.55 on November 22nd

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

LON AAIF opened at GBX 220 ($2.86) on Tuesday. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 183.11 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 226 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £343.24 million, a PE ratio of 792.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 215.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 213.53.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

