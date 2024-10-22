Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 323000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$45.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.