AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Get AAR alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAR

AAR Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 369,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.06. AAR has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 197,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AAR by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,772,000 after purchasing an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 79,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 53,363 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.