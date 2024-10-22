898 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $251.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $253.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

