89,301 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 168,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.4% in the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 7,273,174 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

