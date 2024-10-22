8,648 Shares in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF by 84.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.22. 18,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,658. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

