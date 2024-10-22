6,750 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Acquired by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,365,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,198,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,038 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2,562.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,615,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,223 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,341,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,202,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 960,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.