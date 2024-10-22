2,700 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,519,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,595,000 after acquiring an additional 46,211 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,080 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after purchasing an additional 201,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,860,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,399,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after buying an additional 1,120,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.71. 122,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,030. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

