ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $23.72. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 694,172 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.44.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.