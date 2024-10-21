yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $171.38 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,104.74 or 0.07544610 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.99 or 0.00255680 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,572 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

