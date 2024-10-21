yearn.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $169.92 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last week, yearn.finance has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,061.31 or 0.07523359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market cap of $169.92 million and approximately $19.55 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $172.77 or 0.00256812 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,572 tokens. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

