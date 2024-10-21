XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.90. XCHG shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1,119 shares trading hands.
XCHG Trading Up 10.7 %
XCHG Company Profile
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
