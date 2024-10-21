Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

