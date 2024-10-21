Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23.66 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $59.80 million and $23.66 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 158,443,243 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 158,443,242.54073673. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.38253913 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3364 active market(s) with $22,649,660.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

