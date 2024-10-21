Worldcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $250.15 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $250.15 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,894,738 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 552,102,543.5473859 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.37222744 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $335,864,853.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

