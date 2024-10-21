Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.43 and last traded at $16.51. 93,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,101,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WWW. UBS Group raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.20 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

In related news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 69,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

