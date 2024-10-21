Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Insider Sells £274,109.20 in Stock

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) insider Guy Millward sold 72,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £274,109.20 ($357,938.37).

Wilmington Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON WIL traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 394 ($5.14). 92,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,747. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,073.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 388.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 380.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.70. Wilmington plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418 ($5.46).

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is 5,789.47%.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

