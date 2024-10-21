Whittier Trust Co. Sells 625 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,508 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $14,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COIN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.44.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total value of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,150,716.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,187 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,794 in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,074,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,397,177. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.15. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.