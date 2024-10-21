Whittier Trust Co. Sells 39,273 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,978,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after acquiring an additional 512,928 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,981,000 after acquiring an additional 372,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156,095 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.45. 547,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

