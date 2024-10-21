Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,660 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.52. 2,697,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,221. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.46. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $72.52 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

