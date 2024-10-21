Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,965 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,513,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,698,182. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

