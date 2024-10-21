Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

INTU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $612.76. 441,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $630.40 and a 200 day moving average of $627.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

