Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.69. 950,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,833. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.27. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $224,156.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,911 shares in the company, valued at $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $224,156.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,233,217.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,819. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

