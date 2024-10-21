Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 25,388 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $399.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

