WhiteCoin (XWC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.59 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $247,260.18 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00107227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011099 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 909.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

