Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.19. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 25,120 shares.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
