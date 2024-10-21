Western Financial Corp CA Sells 351 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Western Financial Corp CA lessened its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,187.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,002. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.85.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Argus began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.16.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

