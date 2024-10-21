Western Financial Corp CA Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,429,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $110.43. 4,417,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

