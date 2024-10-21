Western Financial Corp CA Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.1% of Western Financial Corp CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.85 on Monday, reaching $1,215.81. The stock had a trading volume of 90,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,624. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,078.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

