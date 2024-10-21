Western Financial Corp CA Buys 26 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 92,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $556.08. 177,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.46 and a 52 week high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.