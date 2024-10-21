Wells Fargo & Company Raises Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $320.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Corpay from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.33.

Shares of CPAY remained flat at $353.51 during midday trading on Monday. 69,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,117. Corpay has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $355.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.40 and its 200 day moving average is $292.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Corpay by 21.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 4.1% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

