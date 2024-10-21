Wealth Effects LLC Sells 250 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

