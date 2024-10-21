Wealth Effects LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 140,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter worth about $2,649,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 48,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,612. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

