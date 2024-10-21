Wealth Effects LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,282,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 67,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JEPI traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $59.65. 1,303,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.