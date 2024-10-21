Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wealth Effects LLC lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,610 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. 645,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,643. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

