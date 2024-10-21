Wealth Effects LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $22,420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,423,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. 1,025,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,648,268. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The business had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.