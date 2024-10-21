Wealth Effects LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.69. The stock had a trading volume of 307,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALT. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $110,475.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,510.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

