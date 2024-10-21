Wealth Effects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $603.73. 188,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,299. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $610.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $574.51 and a 200 day moving average of $555.74. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.