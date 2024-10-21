Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 65 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 70,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,629. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.93.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

