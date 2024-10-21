Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 401 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $278.01. The company had a trading volume of 362,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.