Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $135.48. 154,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,501. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $137.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

