Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Virtuals Protocol has a market capitalization of $166.65 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Virtuals Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Virtuals Protocol has traded 157.1% higher against the US dollar. One Virtuals Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.00256786 BTC.

About Virtuals Protocol

Virtuals Protocol launched on December 23rd, 2023. Virtuals Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Virtuals Protocol’s official Twitter account is @virtuals_io. The official website for Virtuals Protocol is www.virtuals.io.

Buying and Selling Virtuals Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Virtuals Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Virtuals Protocol is 0.1390231 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,922,166.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.virtuals.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtuals Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

