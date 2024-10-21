Vertcoin (VTC) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $16,024.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,001.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.52 or 0.00535532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00107571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00236691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00029249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00074306 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,521,947 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

